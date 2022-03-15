Doctors To Come Together For Colon Cancer Awareness Walk In OKC

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 9:58 am

Doctors Come Together For Colon Cancer Walk In OKC

At the end of the month, a group of Pakistani doctors are all coming together in Oklahoma City, and they want to do their part to get Oklahomans educated about colon cancer.

"We want to bring awareness among our community that colon cancer can be prevented," said Dr. Tauseef Ali with SSM Health Digestive Institute.

Health leaders say they're concerned about staggering statistics here in our state.

Oklahoma has some of the highest death rates in the nation, with the some of the lowest screening.

"Far too many Oklahomans die from colorectal cancer, and colorectal cancer is some of the strongest evidence-based test to prevent colon cancer," said Dr. Mark Doescher with the Stephenson Cancer Center.

The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America are putting this walk together.

They say they want to help save those who might have to go through this.

"I didn't accept it at all. I was angry," said Brittney Arrey, a now colon cancer survivor.

But she beat this cancer, making it her mission to advocate.

"I feel like a lot of people are under the impression that colon cancer is an older people's disease. I think we need to get rid of that stigma and realize this can affect us at any time," said Arrey.

Doctors say this cancer can be detected and cured just like Brittney's, and the best way to prevent it is to educate.

"We want everyone to come and join us and become part of this walk and learn how we can prevent, treat and beat colon cancer in Oklahoma," said Dr. Ali.

The walk will be on March 26th in downtown Oklahoma City.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.