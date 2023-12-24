The OU Foundation has established a Study Abroad scholarship in honor of alumni Barrett and Megan Brown, who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month.

By: News 9

Scholarship Established By OU Foundation Honoring Those Killed In Plane Crash

The couple killed in a plane crash earlier this month was laid to rest this week.

Barrett and Megan Brown had taken off from Wiley Post Airport and called for help less than 10 minutes later.

Megan was pronounced dead at the scene and Barrett died at the hospital that evening.

A trust has been set up to help their young daughter who was left behind.

Both were OU Alumni, so the OU Foundation has set up a Study Abroad scholarship in their honor.

If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.