'Immediately Took Action': 2 Arrested, 1 Injured Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed that two people are in custody after an officer found suspects shooting into a house near Southwest 26th Street and Douglas Avenue in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police have a second person in custody after an officer found two suspects shooting into a house near Southwest 26th Street and Douglas Avenue in Oklahoma City.

OCPD initially had one person in custody this morning officer was leaving another call early Saturday morning when he came upon the scene and then got out and engaged the suspects, shooting at them.

"As he was driving down the street, he heard gunfire, he saw some muzzle flashes, and he saw the suspect was shooting into an occupied dwelling and he immediately took action," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn.

Police say the suspects fled, but one was taken into custody shortly after.

"My husband looked out, but the officers told him to get back in the house," said Lorey Toney, who lives across from the house that was shot at. "I guess they were trying to catch the guys that were shooting and I guess they were on foot."

Several hours later, a person was found near the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

"Nobody's been able to go back to sleep though with so much going on," Toney said. "I just want peace in our neighborhood."

Police arrested the suspect and he was taken to the hospital.

Items found make police believe this person is the suspect.

The officer was not injured according to police.

Police say they were able to locate the first suspect using drones and K9 units.

The officer is now on administrative leave with pay, according to police.