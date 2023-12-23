Oklahoma Poison Experts Warn Parents About Button Batteries

The holidays bring a lot of new stuff into the house. New toys require batteries, and they can be hazardous for children. Oklahoma Poison Center experts are offering advice for parents.

-

While people spend the holidays at home, experts at the Oklahoma Poison Center are ready to answer questions.

“Give us a call just so you have that peace of mind. Every day. Twenty-four hours a day,” Kristie Edelen, the managing director of the Oklahoma Poison Center, said “Even if you have a drug information question, we can help answering those as well.”

Edelen is a parent too, so she understands these situations.

“We get really distracted. Especially around the holidays,” Edelen said. “I know the things that kiddos get into and how quickly it can happen.”

Kids tend to swallow things they’re not supposed to.

“Batteries; very common call for us,” Edelen said. “That’s typically what they’re calling about.”

The batteries that come to mind are double-a and triple-a batteries, but the batteries that have poison experts concerned the most are button batteries.

“Those can be a medical emergency,” Edelen said.

Edelen said these batteries can get stuck in a child’s throat and cause injuries.

“Burns and things like that,” Edelen said. “So, a very, very bad situation.”

The goal is not to alarm parents but to get the child to the emergency room to be safe.

“Most of the time it does move through just fine,” Edelen said.

Parents can do their best to keep these batteries out of reach.

“Making sure that there’s a locking component to the compartment where the battery is,” Edelen said.

However, when life happens, there’s a dedicated team one phone call away to talk people through it.

“If we can try to manage the case at home we will,” Edelen said. “We would much rather you call and have that security knowing that your kiddo’s gonna be okay. It’s a very rewarding job.”

The Oklahoma Poison Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.