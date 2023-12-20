9 To Know: Murder Plea Rejection, IRS Penalty Fees, Colorado Kicks Trump Off Ballot

Here are the stories you need to know this morning from both Oklahoma and around the world on Dec. 20, 2023.

By: News 9

Here are the stories you need to know before starting your day.

The man charged in the deadly shooting on the campus of Rose State College in Midwest City will be in court today. Prosecutors say Brandon Morrisette shot and killed RJ Long in April. Morrissette also faces separate child pornography charges.

An Oklahoma City man accused of murdering his girlfriend in March rejected a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say Dario Acevedo shot Maria Aguilar inside her apartment before barricading himself inside. His trial is set for April.

An Oklahoma County Judge formally dismissed charges against 70-year-old Glynn Simmons. Simmons learned this year there would not be a retrial for the 1974 murder of an Edmond liquor store employee. Simmons spent nearly half a century in jail before he was exonerated in the case.

A suspect who escaped the Oklahoma County detention Center earlier this month broke into a home and led officers on a chase while he was out. Police say they later found Devonne Sias hiding in a rug at a home. He was then re-arrested and brought back to jail.

A task force is now helping 14,000 workers who were laid off at Michelin's Ardmore plant. Tire production at the facility right of I-35 is scheduled to end in the middle of next year.

The IRS is waiving a billion dollars in fees for thousands of taxpayers. The agency says it's eliminating them because of the pandemic. The fees were from the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

The Oklahoma House subpoenas State Superintendent Ryan Walters. He has until January 5th to comply or face a possible contempt charge.

The Colorado Supreme Court kicks former president Donald Trump off its ballot. The court determined he violated the Constitution due to the January 6th insurrection. The Trump campaign plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.