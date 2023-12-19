Search Underway For 2 Suspects In Yukon Theft

Yukon Police are asking for help finding two larceny suspects who stole expensive items from the Ace Hardware Store

By: News 9

Yukon Police are asking for help finding two larceny suspects.

YPD said the pair stole expensive items from the Ace Hardware Store near Route 66 and 4th Street. Police said the first is described as a black male about 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. The second suspect is a Hispanic male, of slender build who wears glasses.

They took off from the scene in a blue Nissan Versa.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Yukon Police Department.