Future Of Moore Youth Baseball Association Remains Uncertain

The City of Moore plans to ask for bids for the next operator of its Buck Thomas baseball fields during its City Council meeting on Monday.

-

The City of Moore plans to ask for bids for the next operator of its Buck Thomas baseball fields during its City Council meeting on Monday.

The request for proposals is in response to the city's decision to not continue with its current lease agreement with the Moore Youth Baseball Association. According to a Facebook post from the association, city staff made "false allegations."

Those board members have since resigned, and as of Saturday, new officers now have the keys to its facilities and are maintaining communications on behalf of the association.

"There'll definitely be baseball played here," said Kacee Coberly, the new president of MYBA. "With who, we don't know, but we're hopeful MYBA can get it. But we'll see how it plays out."

News 9 contacted the director of Moore Parks and Recreation Department and the City Manager's office to learn more about the announcement.

While city leaders declined to go on camera, they said the association had not met expectations, but that new leadership seemed committed to rectifying any issues.

"We are always looking for the best opportunities for the kids that play baseball in Moore," City Manager Brooks Mitchell said in a statement.

Organizations interested in running baseball operations at Buck Thomas have until Jan. 9 to notify the city.