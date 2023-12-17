Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In SW Oklahoma City

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Saturday, December 16th 2023, 8:05 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to 8000 S. Western Ave. and confirmed the fatal crash.

Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking in the street at the time of the crash, but provided no other information.

It's unclear if the vehicle stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

