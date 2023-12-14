9 Days Of Christmas: Storme Brings Gifts To Wings

For the 9 Days of Christmas, Storme Jones puts smiles on the faces of the Wings community in Edmond.

By: News 9

“Wings exists to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs guided by principles of the Bible,” said Executive Director Cheri Weaver.

Wings serves 78 people, with 42 more on the waitlist. They are planning to grow to 200 program members soon, with additional residential living.

“Our members work on vocational skills through a cross collaboration with our nonprofit partners,” Weaver said. “Half the day they are out volunteering at other nonprofits or they're creating hygiene kits, household cleaning kits, baby blankets, dog treats for the nonprofit partners that we collaborate with.”

