9 Days Of Christmas: Lacie Lowry Gifts Coats To Kids

On the 2nd day of the 9 Days of Christmas, Lacie Lowry delivered some coats to a deserving group of kids.

By: News 9

News 9 is spreading holiday cheer by giving back to groups in our community.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation has the Coat-A-Kid program, where they collect and donate coats to students.

“Coat-A-Kid is a program that is really so important for our kids,” said Mary Mélon-Tully, President/CEO, Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation, “92 percent of the kids in our school district live at or below the poverty line. That extra burden of trying to figure out how they're going to make sure that their kids have warm winter coats is just sometimes more than they can handle. So the foundation and the schools really tried to step in and fill that gap.”

To learn how to donate to Coat-A-Kid, click here.