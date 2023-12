David's Christmas Memories

News 9 anchors and meteorologists are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout December. David Payne is sharing how he thought having younger siblings would ruin his Christmas, but they actually turned out to be wonderful.

By: News 9

David Payne said he remembers Christmases with his younger siblings and how he used to torment them. He talks about how he fondly remembers Christmas and Christmas Eve with his family.