The Red Cross Asks For Donations Ahead Of The New Year

By: News 9

So far this year the Red Cross has responded to 445 disasters across the state. Nearly 90 percent of those were house fires. The Red Cross’ DJ Darais joined News 9 to talk about how they support victims.

“Our goal is to make an immediate response to people that are in need all across, really all across all across the country,” Darais said. “Obviously, we're focused here in Central Oklahoma. And like you were saying, we're very busy and we're staying busier and busier year over year.”

This past year Caddo and Cleveland counties were devastated by tornadoes, and the Red Cross responded.

“We are very fortunate to have volunteers. We always are in need of more volunteers,” Darais said. “We're always in need of donations with water, meals. You know, we gave out [thousands] of meals, just so far in 2023 for people in need.”

The Red Cross works with people during one of the worst moments of their lives.

“What's really great is I love it when I hear volunteers get involved with the Red Cross after they've been helped by the Red Cross. And we see that quite often, and that's really heartwarming,” Darais said.

The Red Cross is able to help so many people because of donations. Learn how to donate or volunteer by clicking here.