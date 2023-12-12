9 Days Of Christmas: David & Cassie Visit The Oklahoma Humane Society

It’s officially the 9 Days of Christmas where News 9 spreads Holiday cheer to some special Oklahomans.

By: News 9

It’s officially the 9 Days of Christmas where News 9 spreads Holiday cheer to some special Oklahomans.

On the first day of Christmas David and Cassie bring a little love to our furr-ever friends at the Oklahoma Humane Society.

The Humane Society is in need of lots of things during the holidays. They need treats to help calm and train their animals. They are also asking for supplies, like food or beds for the dogs and cats, so fosters can be fully stocked. For more information on donating to the Oklahoma Humane Society, click here.

They also want more people to foster their animals, so they have the room to take in more pets.

"The more people that will foster and you could open up their home to an animal, the more animals we can help because we just don't have kennels for them to go to here," Mark Eby, CEO said. "And so if somebody will open their home, even if it's just for a couple of days, we'll find it a home and have it up on our website available for adoption. They can bring it in here on the weekends or on the days when they're working. Drop it off and we'll let people see it throughout the day and then go home at night with them."

For more information on how to foster for the Oklahoma Humane Society, click here.

The Humane Society currently has dogs and cats of all ages looking for foster or forever homes. To learn about the adoption process and see what pets are available, click here.

To learn how to volunteer with the Oklahoma Humane Society, click here.