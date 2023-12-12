Truck Driver Killed In Crash With School Bus In Tillman County; Some Children, Bus Driver Injured

Tuesday, December 12th 2023, 6:08 am
An adult is dead and some children were hurt in a school bus near Grandfield in Tillman County.
Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck and a Grandfield School Bus crashed into each other on Highway 70 on Monday. The truck driver died while the bus driver was flown to the hospital.
Some students were injured but troopers have not confirmed the severity of those injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
December 12th, 2023
December 12th, 2023
November 28th, 2023
November 27th, 2023
December 14th, 2023
December 14th, 2023
December 14th, 2023
December 14th, 2023