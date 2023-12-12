Oklahoma City Voters Cast Their Ballots On The Arena Proposal

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Results should come in soon after.

Tuesday people are casting their ballots on whether to build a new downtown arena, paid for mainly through taxes.

Two precincts voted at First Southern Baptist Church on Sooner Road. Over 400 people cast their ballots at this location.

Some said they're against funding the project with a sales tax, saying they could use a break.

But others say they support the new arena because it would benefit future generations.

"I voted yes and the reason I did is because basically, I like the Thunder,” said Dale Caradonna. “I watch the Thunder. I've never been to a game. But all of my friends - I talk to them, and my grandson, my grandkids go to the games."

That vote will decide whether to build a new downtown arena to replace the Paycom Center.

If the proposal passes, a six-year one-cent sales tax will help fund the project, which is estimated to cost at least $900 million.

That tax would start when the current MAPS 4 tax ends, so residents would not see an increase in the sales tax rate.

"I voted against it, the reason being basically we're in a recession right now and I feel there is a lot of people in Oklahoma that can use a tax break instead of extending the tax which was supposed to be temporary in the first place 30 years ago," Edward Long said.

In addition, $70 million in MAPS 4 funding and $50 million from the Thunder owners would go toward the new arena.

"I'm sure the new arena would bring in a lot more revenue in the long run, but yeah, if the team can't contribute any more than they've offered, I don't feel like it's fair for citizens to pick up the slack," Debbie Johnson said.

