1 Killed In Shooting On Interstate; SB I-35 Re-Opened To Traffic

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to calls about a driver of one vehicle shooting at another vehicle on the interstate.

By: News 9

One person is dead after a shooting late Sunday night on I-35 in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Southbound traffic was being forced off to SE 59th Street on the access road due to the investigation but the interstate was re-opened to traffic just around 6 a.m.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to calls about a driver of one vehicle shooting at another vehicle on the interstate. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed out along I-35. Officers then found the victim who had died at the scene, police said.

There were multiple bullet holes found in the victim's vehicle, police said.

Police said they are looking for a grey Charger in connection to this homicide.

"It doesn't appear that it's random just based on the information that (officers) have received. Assuming that once the driver was injured, then lost control of the vehicle and went across the median," said Sgt. Eric Long, OCPD.



