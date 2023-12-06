OKC Thunder Fights To Keep Record Against Houston Wednesday Night

The Thunder is on the road in Houston Wednesday night in hopes of keeping up their winning streak.

By: News 9

A light work week for the Thunder with only two games on the schedule.

After 3 days off they're back in Texas tonight, but this time they're in Houston to play the Rockets for the first time this season.

The Thunder currently owns the second-best record in the Western Conference. They are young, but they don't play like it on the basketball court. And the great thing is the National NBA experts are taking notice and giving Oklahoma City some much-deserved praise.

Some of that must go to Head Coach Mark Daigneault. Mark and his staff are doing a great job preparing the team for each challenge on game night. They've really only had one bad loss, and that was back in October against the Denver Nuggets. Rookie Chet Holmegren -- maybe a rookie, but he's not playing like one a big difference maker in a positive way for the Thunder right now this team complements one another very well and it's noticeable in the 13 wins.