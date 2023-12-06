Oklahoma City Thunder Play Houston Rockets Tomorrow

The OKC Thunder play the Houston Rockets tomorrow at 7 p.m., and Chet Holmgren says he is only focusing on the upcoming games.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder plays Houston tomorrow, but players say they aren’t focused on the past and instead are locked in on the future games at stake.

Recently named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month, OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren said, “You know what we’ve done in the last 20 games is in the books, it’s behind us. It’s not going to change no matter what we do or think about. Focusing on accolades 20 games into the season is not where my focus is. Or anybody else’s. So I’m going to focus on what we need to do tomorrow and going forward to win these games.”