Does A Glass Of Wine Per Day Improve Health?

A viewer asks if a glass of wine per day is good for your health. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

Some studies show that a glass of red wine per day can have health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

However, these studies weren’t long term studies, so the jury is still out on how “healthy” it is to drink wine. You can get these same benefits from eating grapes, which is probably healthier for us all.

Drinking wine can add calories to your diet which could derail any weight loss attempts you may be working on.

Alcohol can also increase risk of falls, if you drink too much and can cause impaired judgment and problems sleeping at night. It can also cause headaches in some people.

A safe amount of wine for people under 65 is one glass of wine a day for women and two glasses of wine a day for men.

Also, if you have a history of alcoholism, you should avoid alcohol altogether.

For those of you that enjoy a glass of wine with dinner and are otherwise healthy, it’s probably safe to continue it – but don’t start drinking wine to try to improve your health.