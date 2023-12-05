Investigation Underway After Suspicious Death In OKC

A person is dead after some kind of incident near Northwest 10th and Rockwell, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

Police said that the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When officers arrived they found the victim who died at the scene.

An earlier report from police suggested that this was an auto-pedestrian incident but police now say that further investigation is required. The cause of death has not been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh Page For Updates.