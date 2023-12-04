Police Find Double Shooting Suspect Hiding Under Blanket In SW OKC Home

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in SW OKC. The suspect was found hiding under a blanket in an Oklahoma City home.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a double shooting from over the weekend. The victims were taken to local hospitals and police found the suspect hiding under a blanket inside a southwest Oklahoma City home.

According to an arrest affidavit, 42-year-old Ralph Jones, Junior claimed the shooting was self-defense. Jones said he was protecting a woman and himself during a fight with the two victims.

Police were called on Sunday to the area of Southwest 39th Street and Western Avenue. Callers told police a man fell over on Western Avenue and was bleeding from the chest.

“They found one victim that had been shot,” said Lt. Jeff Cooper, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That victim was transported to a local hospital. A few minutes later we also got a call from a hospital saying there was another victim that showed up that had been shot.”

Police said both victims were rushed into surgery due to serious gunshot injuries but were expected to survive. Witnesses pointed police to a nearby home where they said the shooting happened. Police said no one answered the door. That was when officers went in through the back to clear the home.

“Anytime we have a shooting they go in and clear the house to make sure all the victims are out and if there are any suspects inside, we take those into custody,” said Cooper.

Officers found Jones Junior hiding under a blanket in the living room. He was taken into custody. A woman was also inside the home and detained for questioning. She told investigators Jones got into a fight with the victims because they were trying to make her leave the home. Jones was also interviewed and allegedly told investigators he fired his gun twice. He claimed one victim was grabbing his shirt during the fight and the other man came up behind him.

During a search of the home police said they found a handgun on the living room couch, one spent shell casing, and a crossbow.

Jones was arrested and booked into jail on assault and maiming complaints. Police said Jones is a felon and had two prior convictions out of Custer County.