2 Injured, Suspect In Custody After Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Sunday, December 3rd 2023, 7:55 pm
A suspect is in custody after two people were shot in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said one victim was found inside a home near Southwest 39th and Western and the other showed up at a hospital.
The victim found in the home has a critical injury and the other is stable, police say.
Police said the shooting call was made around 4:20 p.m.
A suspect is in custody, but no other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
