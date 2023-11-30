Thunder Face LeBron, Lakers Thursday Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night in the PayCom Center.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back home for one game Thursday, before they move onto Dallas this weekend.

It’s not just any game, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in town. At last check, LeBron is questionable for Thursday night’s game with a calf injury that he’s been dealing with.

LeBron played Wednesday in Detroit, and the Lakers won that game easily.

This is the first of four matchups with the Lakers. The Thunder will also host LA on December 23, and the last two games will be in downtown Los Angeles.