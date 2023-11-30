'We Have Answers For The Other Team': OSU's Mike Gundy Speaks On The Cowboys Ahead Of Big 12 Championship

OSU head coach Mike Gundy spoke on the Cowboys ahead of the Big 12 Championship against the Texas Longhorns.

By: News 9

In just days Oklahoma State will play in the Big 12 championship that appeared all but an impossibility just two months ago. Perhaps no team in college football had a more dramatic turnaround than the Cowboys. And a large part of that can be credited to the defense Bryan Nardo came in from division two Gannon University bringing with him an odd front look, few of the Big 12 could replicate. It took the first part of the season, but now the Pokes seem to have it down pat.

“The thing that I like about where we're at is they've done a good job of making adjustments and playing better in most cases in the second half, which tells me that we do have answers for the other team if they expose this,” said OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy.

Recent history means very little, especially in today's world, but the Poke's have owned the rivalry with Texas of late 8 and 2 against the Longhorns their last 10, with Cowboys averaging 33 points a game in those 10. The last six meetings have all been possession games