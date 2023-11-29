38 OSU Players On The Roster From Texas, Mike Gundy Said This Won't Affect Emotions In The Big 12 Championship

Despite having many players on the OSU team from Texas, Head Coach Mike Gundy says this won't affect their emotions when playing in Arlington against the Longhorns.

By: News 9

There were so many big moments in OSU’s comeback win over BYU that it's hard to pick the most important play. But senior Brennan Presley says the fourth and to conversion by Jaden Nixon with just over three minutes remaining and regulation gets his vote.

“I think that just kind of sums up the team like in a way, because I mean, like, you see that you just, you have no choice but to get like enthused,” said Brennan Presley.

A handful of Cowboys including quarterback Alan Bowman and running back, Ollie Gordon will be playing for a Big 12 title near where they grew up. Mike Gundy says he's not too concerned about them being able to manage their emotions the right way, “We have a number of guys from [Texas]. I think that'll benefit us. I would hope that it wouldn't make the stage too big for them. I don't really see that happening with our team. I think there'll be fine.”

The Cowboys have 38 players from Texas on the roster. Motivation against the Longhorns for what it's worth, has never been a problem.