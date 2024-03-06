'Exemplary:' Coach Venables Discusses OU Spring Football

Wednesday, Head Coach Brent Venables and some of the new players talked to News 9 ahead of the start of spring training camp next week.

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 5:50 pm



Eight weeks of winter workouts are in the books, and now the Sooners will have five weeks of full-padded practices leading up to the Spring Game.

The new recruits spoke about why they chose OU, and how they see themselves fitting in. Most of the newcomers say they're anxious to take what they've worked on in the weight room to the field.

Coach Venables has high praise for this new crop, and he says he's expecting them to make an impact in every phase of the game. 

"They're big, they're strong, they're powerful. They have good quickness, they have a little bit of development to their game from a fundamental and a tool box stand point," Venables said. "If they are willing to continue to be committed to becoming contributors for us- if that commitment maintains through the course of Spring, Summer, Fall Camp, that sort of thing- then they will have a chance to be contributors for us."

Venables also talked about quarterback Jackson Arnold, saying he is working to make improvements in every part of his game. 

The OU 2024 spring game will be on April 20 in the Gaylord Stadium.
