SE 44th street in SE OKC was closed due to a police presence Wednesday afternoon.

By: News 9

Street Closed In SE OKC Due To A Police Presence

Police Are Involved In A Standoff In SE OKC

Authorities shut down Southeast 44th Street in Oklahoma City, in both directions due to a police presence.

OCPD confirms that it involved a possible carjacking from Wednesday morning near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

Police say that no suspects were found and that the car was recovered from the carjacking.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.