Timberwolves Fans 'Booed' OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey Tuesday Night Amid Allegations

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey was booed during a free throw Tuesday night amid allegations.

Timberwolves fans at the Thunder game at the Target Center in Minneapolis 'Boo'ed' at shooting guard Josh Giddey Tuesday night.

The video reveals Timberwolves fans in attendance booing at the basketball player during a free throw.

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey is the subject of a police inquiry in connection with allegations of a relationship with a minor, according to TMZ Sports.

According to the report, the Newport Beach Police Department is investigating allegations involving Giddey that were posted to social media site 'X' during Thanksgiving week from anonymous sources. Late last week, the NBA confirmed it was looking into the allegations.

According to TMZ Sports, the department is looking into the allegations "to see if there is any validity to the claims and if any laws were broken."

News 9 reached out to Newport Beach Police by email and by phone Tuesday afternoon but received no response from either.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the police inquiry earlier on Tuesday before his team played the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Daigneault told Oklahoman reporter Joel Lorenzi, "I'm just not going to comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court."

The coach confirmed Giddey would play against Minnesota on Tuesday night, and he did. However, every time Giddey touched the ball, he was met by boos from the Target Center crowd.