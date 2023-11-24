Report: NBA Looking Into Allegation Against Thunder's Josh Giddey

The NBA is looking into allegations that Thunder player Josh Giddey had a relationship with a minor, according to a national basketball reporter.

By: News 9

Shams Charania tweeted the following Friday afternoon:

In the tweet, Charania writes:

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said."

The allegations came out on Thanksgiving Day via X, the social media site formally known as Twitter. The allegations came from mostly unknown accounts but included photos and video of somebody who looks like Giddey allegedly with an underage girl.

There have been no indications that law enforcement are looking into this matter as of yet.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.