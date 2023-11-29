1 Injured In Moore Shooting, Police Search For Additional Suspect

One person was shot in the leg near 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue in Moore, police say.

Tuesday, November 28th 2023, 10:16 pm

By: News 9


One person was shot in the leg in Moore, according to the Moore Police.

The shooting happened near 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue outside of a business around 3:10 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Moore Police have confirmed that 1 person has been detained, and they are looking for an additional suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
