The Final Execution Of 2023 Set For Thursday, Gov. Office Reviewing Phillip Hancock's Case

The final execution of 2023 is set for this Thursday. The governor's office says it is reviewing the case and the recommendation. If a pardon is not granted, Phillip Hancock will be executed Thursday.

The Pardon and Parole board recommended clemency in a 3-2 vote last month - after Phillip Hancock's lawyer argued a new jury should take a look at the case.

Hancock has continued to argue he acted in self-defense

Phillip Hancock was convicted of murdering two people in 2001.

Clemency Recommended For Death Row Inmate Phillip Hancock

On November 8, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Boardclemency recommended clemency in a 3-2 vote.

Hancock and his lawyers went before the board to ask for his execution sentence to be pardoned. Hancock’s lawyers, alongside a few state lawmakers, presented what they called new evidence at today’s hearing in what they say supports his claim of self-defense.

They submitted a declaration from Hancock’s girlfriend at the time, Katherine Quick, who admitted that she had arranged with Jett to lure Hancock to his house to be “taken care of” because she was angry that Hancock disapproved of her drug use, according to a statement from Hancock’s attorney, Shawn Nolan.

In the declaration, Quick said, “I should never have asked Bob to take care of Phil for me. I didn't mean to put Phil's life in danger, but I did. I wanted Bob to scare Phil, but I wasn't considering how volatile Bob could be.”

She said she did not share this information until now because she was not mentally or emotionally capable of talking about it.

“I didn't tell Phil's trial team because I was in denial about my role in all of it all,” Quick said.

Hancock’s petition was also supported by a declaration of jury foreperson who says the jury should have heard evidence of Jett and Lynch’s gang status and violent reputations, according to a press release.

The Board’s recommendation went to Governor Kevin Stitt for a final clemency decision.