1 Injured In Reported NW OKC Shooting

An altercation between two brothers ended with one getting shot in the hand and the other feeling the scene, police say.

By: News 9

Authorities responded to a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting occurred near Northwest 18th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that there was an altercation between two adult brothers. Police say one was shot in the hand, and the other brother fled the scene.

The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.