By: News 9

Power Restored After Large OG&E Power Outage In Oklahoma City

Power has been restored after a wide-spread power outage in Oklahoma City, according to OG&E.

OG&E's outage map shows the outages were in southwest Oklahoma City.

OG&E's website says the outage was caused by equipment that needed to be replaced.