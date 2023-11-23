The University of Oklahoma is researching a new drug that could help lessen PTSD symptoms.

‘We’re Very Excited’: OU Pharmacy Researchers Say New PTSD Drug Research Shows Promise In Early Stages

-

Every day is an obstacle for those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Researchers at the OU College of Pharmacy want to treat this problem. Researchers say a new drug they’re testing already shows progress.

“Everybody knows someone who’s suffering from PTSD,” said Kelly Standifer, the chair of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the OU College of Pharmacy.

Solutions are Standifer’s life work.

“I’m interested in drugs that improve mental function and pain,” Standifer said.

OU collaborated with Florida Atlantic University to test a new drug for pain related to PTSD.

“Which is a big problem for a lot of warfighters, veterans,” Standifer said.

Standifer said animal trials show progress.

“We’re very excited,” Standifer said.

Standifer says alcohol use disorder and PTSD go hand in hand. Animal trials illustrate a reason for optimism.

“The more anxious they were the more alcohol they drank,” Standifer said. “Treatment with this drug reduced that intake.”

This is complicated research.

“People are so different, and their experiences are so different,” Standifer said.

The work means something to Standifer.

“I know people who have PTSD,” Standifer said. “It affects everybody somehow.”

However, Standifer is committed to this journey and the work that might fix a piece of the world for the better.

“There’s a big hole that we need to fill with newer options,” Standifer said. “To help bring things back into balance.”

To ensure safety, Standifer said it will take five to 10 years before this drug makes it to pharmacy shelves.