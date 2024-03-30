OU Health Partners With Epworth Villa Offering New Clinic, Geriatric Healthcare

As people age, healthcare becomes a routine need. OU Health and retirement community Epworth Villa in Northwest Oklahoma City partnered to offer healthcare for seniors.

Age can be a number when our health opens a door. Epworth Villa Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Cushman and OU Chief of Geriatric Medicine Dr. Lee Jennings do their best to care for older folks, so they enjoy life.

“I feel like there is such a collective wisdom that they bring,” Jennings said. “We wanna try to maximize health span not just life span. I love it. I learn something new all the time from my patients.”

According to the Department of Human Services - Oklahoma has approximately 875,877 adults aged 60 and older. “There’s a need obviously in the community,” Jennings said.

Epworth Villa and OU Health’s partnership will offer geriatric medical services and a new clinic based on the Epworth Villa campus. “[Epworth is] a place where people can age in place,” Cushman said. “I am so excited about this clinic.”

Just a few finishing touches to complete before patients walk in next week. This place will offer future doctors and healthcare professionals at OU the chance to learn the tricks of the trade. “It’s really also an opportunity for us,” Jennings said. “It’s a great opportunity for our trainees to be able to participate in that.”

Cushman wouldn’t trade her 30 years in nursing. “I feel like I've made a difference every day,” Cushman said. “They bring such joy to my life and depth to my life that I can't get anywhere else.”

Cushman will be part of another open door -- where age is a number -- and a healthy life is possible. Jennings said they hope to open the clinic to other community members soon.

According to OU Health -- the clinic will provide senior primary care services, diagnostic visits for patients with cognitive concerns, and specialized geriatrics care for: Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, especially with behavioral symptoms or safety concerns

Arthritis-related pain and mobility concerns Balance and fall prevention Brain Health Caregiver strain Complex care with multiple conditions Depression/mood disorders impacting daily activities Difficulty with daily activities due to problems with cognition or mobility Driving Concerns Healthy aging and prevention Medication interactions and side effects Memory concerns or abnormal cognitive screen needing further evaluation Need for goals of care conversation and advance care planning Polypharmacy or high-risk medication use

Anyone who needs healthcare or has a loved one who needs comprehensive senior health care can call (405) 486-1372 to schedule for OU Health – Geriatrics at Epworth Villa.