Norman Regional Health System Launches New Lung Cancer Screening Tool

Oklahoma ranks near the bottom of the list of states in the U.S. that are screened for lung cancer- and who survive it, according to the American Lung Association. Norman Regional Health System launched a new screening tool to catch lung cancer sooner.

Norman Regional Health System launched a new screening tool to catch lung cancer sooner. They say it saves time, and NRHS leaders said it’s a safer procedure. Cancer screening technology has come a long way.

“We are super excited about it,” said Dian Carmody, director of surgical services at Norman Regional Health System. “It is super cool.”

The machine is called the Ion Endoluminal System “There’s no incisions so it’s a quick recovery,” Carmody said. “It’s a same-day procedure.”

Endoscopy supervisor Christina Johnson said they’ve already noticed the benefits. “It just seems like it’s a lot more accurate than what we were going for before,” Johnson said.

Machines like this catch lung cancer before it’s too late. Carmody wished this technology existed when she started this calling 32 years ago. “I was taking care of acute leukemia patients who were dying in their twenties,” she said.

Carmody has a personal story with chapters of perseverance and loss. “All three of us in my family at the same time,” Carmody said. “I’m a breast cancer survivor.”

Carmody lost her mom Bonnie to Lymphoma. “My mom never had an enemy in her life,” Carmody said. “You know you couldn’t ask for a better mom.”

Within five months she lost her brother Brian to bone cancer. “[He had a] tremendous fight – very painful,” Carmody said. “Be grateful and joyful for every day. You have a quick realization that life can be short.”

Their memory serves as her inspiration – to care for others. “When you know that you’re saving lives more than anything,” Carmody said. “That’s what we’re in this profession for.”

Technology has blossomed, but cancer's remedy includes people like Carmody who care and understand. “Hopefully there’s some other moms and brothers out there that it can help,” Carmody said. “I developed a heart and a soul for cancer patients.”

Carmody said this new screening tool is important to Cleveland County. She said people in rural communities don’t have to drive as far to get these important screenings.