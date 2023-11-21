Doctor Lacy Anderson answers questions about the new pneumonia vaccine.

By: News 9

Can I Get The New Pneumonia Vaccine?

A viewer asks if they can get the latest pneumonia vaccine if they've already had one. Doctor Lacy Anderson says yes.

You can absolutely get the new pneumonia vaccine, called Prevnar 20, even if you have had either of the other pneumonia vaccines.

The other vaccines you may have had for pneumonia are called Pneumovax and Prevnar 13. Prevnar 20, is an upgrade from the Prevnar 13 vaccine and protects you against 20 strains of pneumonia vs 13.

When Should I Get The New Vaccine?

It depends if you’ve already had one or two previous pneumonia vaccines.

If you have only had one previous pneumonia vaccine (either Prevnar 13 OR Pneumovax), it’s recommended that you receive the Prevnar 20 vaccine if it’s been over one year since your last pneumonia vaccine.

If you’ve had two previous pneumonia vaccines (both Prevnar 13 and pneumovax), it’s recommended you receive the Prevnar 20 vaccine if it’s been over five years since your last pneumonia vaccine.

Be sure and ask your doctor or pharmacist if you have any questions.