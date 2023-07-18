Detective Shares Disturbing Details In Grandmother’s Court Hearing For 3-Year-Old’s Death


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 4:23 pm



A woman charged with killing her granddaughter June of last year had another court appearance Tuesday morning. One of the detectives on the scene took the stand.

The scene outside the home wasn't the only thing that was disturbing, an Oklahoma City Police homicide detective said what they found inside was concerning as well.

After Becky Vreeland's first court appearance, she told reporters 3-year-old Riley Nolan's death was an accident, but she wouldn't answer questions Tuesday after the hearing.

OCPD homicide detective Matthew Finley was on the scene when police discovered Riley's body in a recycling bin. Finley testified in court saying the bin was outside the home.

They found Riley inside with her toys covered with two blankets, one depicting the movie “Frozen" which Finley believes matches her bedroom set. Finley said a bed with “Frozen” bed sheets was found in the master bedroom believed to be Vreeland's room. Vreeland is charged with her granddaughter's murder.

Detectives said they found dozens of blood splatters throughout the master bedroom along with what Finley believes to be a timeout area. He also testified that there was also blood found in the bathroom.

Multiple swabs were taken and, according to a lab report, many came back with Riley's DNA. Also, according to Finley's testimony, small indentations were found on the wall of the master bathroom. He described them as small circular indentations that could've been a child's head.

Finley also mentioned there are still multiple pieces of evidence that have yet to be tested.

Vreeland's formal arraignment is set for August 18. 

The judge will also decide if one count of desecration of a corpse will be added to the charges she's facing.

