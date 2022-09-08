OKC Grandmother Accused Of Killing Granddaughter Accepts Lawyer To Defend Her


Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 8:55 pm
By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of killing her toddler granddaughter has decided not to represent herself in her upcoming murder trial.

In July, Becky Vreeland asked a Cleveland County judge to allow her to act as her own attorney.

According to the DA, in court Wednesday Vreeland changed her mind.

