Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 8:55 pm

By: News 9

OKC Grandmother Accused Of Killing Granddaughter Accepts Lawyer To Defend Her

An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of killing her toddler granddaughter has decided not to represent herself in her upcoming murder trial.

In July, Becky Vreeland asked a Cleveland County judge to allow her to act as her own attorney.

According to the DA, in court Wednesday Vreeland changed her mind.

