Oklahoma City Public Schools Hosts Summer Enrollment Pod To Prepare Families For Upcoming School Year


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 10:46 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a summer enrollment pod Tuesday to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The enrollment pod is taking place from 1 to 7 p.m. at Star Spencer Mid-High School near Northeast 36th and Spencer Road.

The district encourages all families to enroll either at summer pods or online so students are ready when school starts on August 10.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023