Oklahoma City Public Schools Hosts Summer Enrollment Pod To Prepare Families For Upcoming School Year

Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 10:46 am
Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a summer enrollment pod Tuesday to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.
The enrollment pod is taking place from 1 to 7 p.m. at Star Spencer Mid-High School near Northeast 36th and Spencer Road.
The district encourages all families to enroll either at summer pods or online so students are ready when school starts on August 10.
