Ada woman wanted following deadly shooting apprehended

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 4:33 am
A woman featured on the Oklahoma Attorney General's Ten Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to police.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said 38-year-old Heather Lynn Harjo was sought by investigators following the shooting death of 21-year-old Summer Cheyenne Martin in Ada.
According to investigators, Martin was visiting a friend at his Ada residence in April when Harjo and another man arrived at the home.
Drummond said an argument broke out between the women, escalating into a physical fight.
Investigators say Martin allegedly tried to hit Harjo with a power tool, but a witness stopped her. It was then that Harjo fatally shot Martin, according to police.
Harjo fled the scene immediately after the shooting, but US Marshals finally arrested Harjo in Dallas on Tuesday.
June 18th, 2025
June 12th, 2025
May 20th, 2025