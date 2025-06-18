Ada woman wanted following deadly shooting apprehended

A woman on Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's 10 Most Wanted list was apprehended in Texas on Tuesday. Investigators say Heather Lynn Harjo fatally shot a 21-year-old Ada woman in April.

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 4:33 am

By: Christian Hans


ADA, Okla. -

A woman featured on the Oklahoma Attorney General's Ten Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to police.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said 38-year-old Heather Lynn Harjo was sought by investigators following the shooting death of 21-year-old Summer Cheyenne Martin in Ada.

According to investigators, Martin was visiting a friend at his Ada residence in April when Harjo and another man arrived at the home.

Drummond said an argument broke out between the women, escalating into a physical fight.

Investigators say Martin allegedly tried to hit Harjo with a power tool, but a witness stopped her. It was then that Harjo fatally shot Martin, according to police.

Harjo fled the scene immediately after the shooting, but US Marshals finally arrested Harjo in Dallas on Tuesday.
