2 In Custody After NE Oklahoma City Search, Pursuit

By: News 9

Police Call Off Search For Man Involved In NE Oklahoma City Pursuit: Investigation Underway

Oklahoma City Police confirm that two people involved in a a pursuit Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City are in custody.

The driver and passenger bailed the vehicle in the driveway of a home near Northeast 10th Street and North Bryant Avenue. He was found hiding in a backyard on Northeast 11th Street.

Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit started as a routine traffic stop when the man fled from authorities.

Police said the passenger Kamrun Jones, 19, was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The driver, Rhiyan Long, 18, was located in the backyard of a home near the area and attempted to run again, but he was taken into custody, police said.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as police removed evidence from the vehicle.

Police said they found an AR-15 style pistol, a 60-round magazine and a Glock handgun inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.