Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Edmond man

By: Christian Hans

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Edmond.

Authorities say Wesley Allen was last seen leaving his home in Edmond a week ago to go fishing, wearing jeans and a white plaid long-sleeved shirt.

Police say Allen may be without his medication.

Allen drives a Blue Toyota Tundra truck with a camper shell and Oklahoma license plate number PQE799.

If you see Allen, or his truck, you are asked to call 911.



