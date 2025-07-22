Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Edmond man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Wesley Allen of Edmond.

Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, 9:17 am

By: Christian Hans


EDMOND, Okla. -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Edmond.

Authorities say Wesley Allen was last seen leaving his home in Edmond a week ago to go fishing, wearing jeans and a white plaid long-sleeved shirt.

Police say Allen may be without his medication.

Allen drives a Blue Toyota Tundra truck with a camper shell and Oklahoma license plate number PQE799.

If you see Allen, or his truck, you are asked to call 911.


Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

