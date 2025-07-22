Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Edmond man

Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, 9:17 am
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Edmond.
Authorities say Wesley Allen was last seen leaving his home in Edmond a week ago to go fishing, wearing jeans and a white plaid long-sleeved shirt.
Police say Allen may be without his medication.
Allen drives a Blue Toyota Tundra truck with a camper shell and Oklahoma license plate number PQE799.
If you see Allen, or his truck, you are asked to call 911.
