2 people killed in head-on crash in SW OKC

Two people killed in head-on crash in southwest OKC.

Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, 7:01 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after a head-on crash Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the crash around 2 a.m. on Tuesday near Southwest 24th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

News 9 is working to learn the conditions of the victims in the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
