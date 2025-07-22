2 people killed in head-on crash in SW OKC

Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, 7:01 am
Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after a head-on crash Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police responded to the crash around 2 a.m. on Tuesday near Southwest 24th Street and South Agnew Avenue.
News 9 is working to learn the conditions of the victims in the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
