No injuries reported after SW OKC house fire

Firefighters respond to southwest Oklahoma City house fire.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 7:01 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

All residents of a home in southwest Oklahoma City evacuated after a fire on Monday, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home just after 6 a.m. along Southwest 40th Street near South Independence Avenue.

Firefighters on scene said the fire began in one of the rooms inside the home, and everyone inside was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

