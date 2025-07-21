No injuries reported after SW OKC house fire

Firefighters respond to southwest Oklahoma City house fire.

By: Christian Hans

All residents of a home in southwest Oklahoma City evacuated after a fire on Monday, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home just after 6 a.m. along Southwest 40th Street near South Independence Avenue.

Firefighters on scene said the fire began in one of the rooms inside the home, and everyone inside was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.