By: News 9

Norman Issues Warning To Utility Customers About New Scam

The City of Norman is warning utility customers of a new scam.

City leaders said scammers are contacting Norman residents by phone or email saying their utility bills are past due and requesting payment.

The city said they only contact customers by mail.

Officials said to not give out personal information over the phone or email.

If you think you've been a victim of a scam, contact the Norman Police Department.