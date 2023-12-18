It's easy to shop online through Bethany Children's Amazon Wishlist links and your gifts will be shipped directly to the hospital. It's all a part of the annual "Joy of Christmas" campaign.

Bethany Children's Health Center Creates Wish Lists For Patients Who Won't Be Home On Christmas

Bethany Children's Health Center is organizing Christmas wish lists for patients staying in the hospital for the holidays.

It's all a part of the annual "Joy of Christmas" campaign. It's easy to shop online through Bethany Children's Amazon Wishlist links and your gifts will be shipped directly to the hospital.

There are basic needs listed such as diapers but there are also presents that have been carefully selected by teachers and therapists. Emily Jones, a teaching assistant, said these patients need a lift in spirit as they are going through such difficult times.

"Seeing the kid's faces when they open their gifts, there is really nothing like it," said Jones. "It's so awesome that everyone can be part of that."

The campaign runs through December 31st.

You can shop wish lists HERE