2 Arrested In Connection To Missing Man, Murder Case In Lincoln County

Monday, July 10th 2023, 1:23 pm
Two people have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing man who was found dead in Lincoln County.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they received information about a missing man from Carney on May 12.
Through the investigation, deputies discovered remains on a property in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The OSBI said they were requested to assist on July 7 in processing the scene and conducting interviews.
The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Janelle Brown and 42-year-old Clyde Clayton, the OSBI said.
Both suspects were booked into the Lincoln County Jail on the complaints of accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and destroying evidence.
The Medical Examiner is working on identifying the remains, according to the OSBI.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
