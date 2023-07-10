By: News 9

2 Arrested In Connection To Missing Man, Murder Case In Lincoln County

Two people have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing man who was found dead in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they received information about a missing man from Carney on May 12.

Through the investigation, deputies discovered remains on a property in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said they were requested to assist on July 7 in processing the scene and conducting interviews.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Janelle Brown and 42-year-old Clyde Clayton, the OSBI said.

Both suspects were booked into the Lincoln County Jail on the complaints of accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and destroying evidence.

The Medical Examiner is working on identifying the remains, according to the OSBI.

The investigation is still ongoing.

