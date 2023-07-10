2 Arrested In Connection To Missing Man, Murder Case In Lincoln County


Monday, July 10th 2023, 1:23 pm

By: News 9


LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. -

Two people have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing man who was found dead in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they received information about a missing man from Carney on May 12.

Through the investigation, deputies discovered remains on a property in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said they were requested to assist on July 7 in processing the scene and conducting interviews.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Janelle Brown and 42-year-old Clyde Clayton, the OSBI said.

Both suspects were booked into the Lincoln County Jail on the complaints of accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and destroying evidence.

The Medical Examiner is working on identifying the remains, according to the OSBI.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 9th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2023

July 11th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023