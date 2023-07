By: News 9

Intruder Escapes After Being Found Hanging in Woman's Ceiling

A woman discovers a stranger dangling from her ceiling.

This happened near Northwest 115th Street & North Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man was able to free himself and escape by the time police arrived at the scene.

It is believed he entered through a window and was in the process of crawling through the attic when he made a misstep.

