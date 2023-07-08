Gunman On Scooter Opens Fire In New York City, Kills 1 And Wounds 2

By: CBS News

An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least three others were wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly in Queens on Saturday.

A 25-year-old suspect was in custody, Chief Joseph Kenny of the New York Police Department said in a news conference.

The shootings began around 11:10 a.m., when a 21-year-old Hispanic man was shot in the shoulder, Kenny said. Shortly after, the 86-year-old was shot in the back in the Richmond Hill area. He later died at a hospital. The gunman also shot another Hispanic man, 44, in the face. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition.

About a mile away and less than 10 minutes later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was traveling on an illegal scooter without a license plate. He was arrested around 1 p.m. without incident. Police said he was carrying a 9-mm pistol with an extended magazine.

A police spokesperson was unable to provide additional details, including any information about the man in custody nor his motives because investigators were still trying to piece together what prompted the shooting spree.